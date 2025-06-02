Will Modi break tradition, skip G7 summit in Canada?
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to skip the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada from June 15-17.
If he skips, this would be his first absence from the annual meeting of the world's most advanced economies since 2019.
The summit comes amid strained relations between Ottawa and New Delhi over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, which Canada blames on Indian agents.
Invitation status
Uncertainty looms over Modi's invitation to G7 summit
Amidst this uncertainty, TOI asked a Canadian G7 spokesperson if Modi would be invited, but they did not confirm.
Logistical constraints and potential disruptions by separatists are also factors that could prevent India from considering an 11th-hour invitation, TOI reported.
Further, Business Today quoted official sources saying that "the Indian side is not inclined to attend."
Guest list
Canada invites leaders from Australia, Ukraine, South Africa
The Sikh Federation of Toronto has also urged Ottawa to skip inviting PM Modi until India cooperates with Canadian criminal investigations.
Canada has not officially released the names of guest leaders for the summit.
However, reports say that leaders from Australia, Ukraine, South Africa, and possibly Brazil have been invited.
Diplomatic tensions
India-Canada relations strained over Nijjar's killing
The diplomatic rift between India and Canada deepened in September 2023 after then Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Nijjar.
India rejected the allegations as politically motivated and absurd.
The fallout included the downgrading of diplomatic ties, the expulsion of diplomats from both countries, and the disruption of trade potential.
Diplomatic efforts
New Canadian government seeks to mend ties with India
With Mark Carney's government, there is hope for a thaw in relations, as both Modi and Carney have pledged to improve bilateral ties.
Foreign Minister Anita Anand said her government is remedying to repair strained relations with India "one step at a time," adding, "The rule of law will never be compromised."
When asked if she urged India to identify which of its personnel were involved in Nijjar's death, Anand stated that the RCMP's investigation is outside the government's jurisdiction.