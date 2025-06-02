What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to skip the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada from June 15-17.

If he skips, this would be his first absence from the annual meeting of the world's most advanced economies since 2019.

The summit comes amid strained relations between Ottawa and New Delhi over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, which Canada blames on Indian agents.