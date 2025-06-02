Kamal Haasan approaches Karnataka HC for 'Thug Life' release
What's the story
Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has approached the Karnataka High Court to ensure the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state.
The move comes after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a boycott of the film over Haasan's controversial remarks on the Kannada language.
The KFCC had said it would not allow screenings unless Haasan issued a public apology for his comments suggesting that Kannada "was born out of" Tamil.
Legal action
Haasan's petition seeks to restrain government, police, and film chamber
Haasan has filed his petition through the Chief Executive Officer of his production company, Rajkamal Film International.
The actor has requested the court to restrain the Karnataka state government, police department, and KFCC from obstructing the screening of Thug Life.
He has also sought directions for adequate security arrangements during the film's screening in Karnataka.
Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film releases countrywide on Thursday.
Controversial remarks
Here's a refresher on the Kannada language row
During a promotional event for Thug Life, Haasan had said that "Kannada was born out of Tamil." This statement sparked widespread outrage in Karnataka, with politicians and film associations criticizing the actor.
Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra demanded an apology from Haasan, stating that "flaunting arrogance in its name is a mark of cultural bankruptcy."
There were widespread protests against Haasan in the state.
Clarification
Haasan clarified his remarks amid backlash
In response, Haasan (70) later clarified his remarks.
He said, "I think what I said was said out of love and with a lot of historians who taught me language, history and that I didn't mean anything."
"Politicians are not qualified to talk about language. They don't have enough education to talk about it."
When the row refused to die down, the legendary actor gave it straight to naysayers: "If I'm wrong, I'll apologize. If I'm not, I won't."