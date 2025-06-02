What's the story

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has approached the Karnataka High Court to ensure the release of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state.

The move comes after the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a boycott of the film over Haasan's controversial remarks on the Kannada language.

The KFCC had said it would not allow screenings unless Haasan issued a public apology for his comments suggesting that Kannada "was born out of" Tamil.