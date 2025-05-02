Tension in Mangaluru after ex-Bajrang member knifed by 5 men
What's the story
Karnataka's Mangaluru has been put on high alert after the murder of Suhas Shetty, a key suspect in a murder case.
Five men carrying machetes and swords brutally killed the former Bajrang Dal member on a busy street.
Following Shetty's murder, Mangaluru police have issued prohibitory orders.
The restrictions are in place throughout Mangaluru City Police limits and disallow public gatherings, meetings, processions, and sloganeering, as well as carrying objects that could be used as weapons.
Prohibitory measures
Mangaluru police impose prohibitory orders
Initial investigations indicate Shetty's murder was premeditated; however, the motive behind it is still unclear.
Shetty was traveling with five associates around 8:00pm on Thursday when their vehicle was intercepted by two other cars near Kinnipadavu Cross.
Five to six assailants then emerged from the car and attacked him with a sword and other lethal weapons.
He was rushed to the nearby hospital but died.
Criminal record
Shetty's criminal history and murder case ties
After his death, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's local unit called for a bandh in Mangaluru on Friday from 6:00am to 6:00pm.
Security was also tightened around the hospital and other sensitive areas.
Shetty, in his early thirties, was reportedly associated with several local Hindutva outfits. He was facing multiple cases, including assault and unlawful assembly.
Shetty was also a prime suspect in the 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil in Mangaluru.
Official response
Karnataka Home Minister condemns murder, forms teams
"We don't yet know if this was a revenge killing. The investigation will reveal more details. We've identified a few of the accused from visuals," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said when asked about the possible motive.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has denounced the "gruesome" murder, announcing that four separate teams have been constituted to nab the suspects.