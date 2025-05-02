What's the story

Karnataka's Mangaluru has been put on high alert after the murder of Suhas Shetty, a key suspect in a murder case.

Five men carrying machetes and swords brutally killed the former Bajrang Dal member on a busy street.

Following Shetty's murder, Mangaluru police have issued prohibitory orders.

The restrictions are in place throughout Mangaluru City Police limits and disallow public gatherings, meetings, processions, and sloganeering, as well as carrying objects that could be used as weapons.