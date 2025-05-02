What's special about Vizhinjam International Seaport, inaugurated by PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, Kerala, on Friday.
The project developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) is the first dedicated transshipment port and the first semi-automated port in India.
The seaport was constructed under a public-private partnership at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore.
"It is the...first dedicated container transshipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India's maritime sector as part of...Viksit Bharat," the PMO said.
State's perspective
Kerala CM hails inauguration as historic moment
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who was present at the inauguration, thanked the PM and congratulated the Adani Group for executing this mission with excellence."
Vijayan also wrote on X, "This landmark project—the largest-ever state investment in any port in the country, with two-thirds of the cost borne by the Government of Kerala—reflects the state's strong commitment to development."
The seaport is expected to greatly boost India's global trade and shipping position.
Port details
Vizhinjam port's strategic location and features
Vizhinjam, situated only 10 nautical miles from a key international shipping route, is an ideal destination for large cargo ships.
Prior to its construction, an estimated 75% of India's transshipment containers were dealt with by Sri Lanka's Colombo Port.
The Kerala government has contributed two-thirds of the total cost for the project, including the entire expenditure for constructing the breakwater, an important infrastructure necessary for uninterrupted port operation in all weather.
Operational readiness
Vizhinjam port's advanced infrastructure and operations
Vizhinjam's breakwater, India's deepest, is 28m tall and stretches almost three km.
It was trialed from July 13, 2024, and became fully commercially operational on December 3, 2024.
It will have fully automated yard cranes and remotely operated ship-to-shore cranes for quicker, safer operations.
It will also house India's first home-built AI-powered Vessel Traffic Management System, developed with IIT Madras.
Global impact
Vizhinjam port's global recognition and future plans
Another notable milestone is Vizhinjam's inclusion in MSC's Jade Service, the world's largest shipping firm. This key shipping route connects Europe and Asia through South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
By 2028, Vizhinjam will have an annual capacity of at least three million TEUs with its next ₹10,000 crore phase of construction wholly funded by Adani Ports.