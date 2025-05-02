What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, Kerala, on Friday.

The project developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) is the first dedicated transshipment port and the first semi-automated port in India.

The seaport was constructed under a public-private partnership at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore.

"It is the...first dedicated container transshipment port that represents the transformative advancements being made in India's maritime sector as part of...Viksit Bharat," the PMO said.