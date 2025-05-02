What's the story

The gates of the Shri Kedarnath Dham, a popular Hindu shrine of Lord Shiva, reopened for devotees at 7:00am on Friday.

Over 12,000 pilgrims graced the ceremonial opening.

The Indian Army band played devotional tunes, and flowers were showered over the pilgrims from a helicopter.

The temple is the third in the Char Dham circuit to reopen following the winter break. Gangotri and Yamunotri temples opened on April 30, while Badrinath will open on May 4.