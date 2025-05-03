Goa temple stampede kills 6, injures over 30 others
What's the story
A stampede at Goa's Lairai Devi temple, on the occasion of Shree Devi Lairai jatra festival, turned tragic on Saturday, May 03, 2025.
At least six people were killed and over 30 others injured.
A senior police officer said the mishap happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is reviewing the situation.
Casualties
Thousands attended festival; 8 in critical condition
Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka had gathered at the temple for the festival.
State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that two men and two women were declared dead on arrival at hospitals.
Eight of the injured are critical, and two have been shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim for further treatment.
Medical response
Emergency response initiated; additional medical resources deployed
An emergency response has also been activated. Rane said they had tied up with the 108 ambulance service and sent five ambulances immediately after the mishap.
Three more ambulances are now at the North Goa district hospital. He assured all necessary medical arrangements have been made, and they are monitoring each patient's condition closely.
Intensive care
Dedicated ICU established; additional doctors recruited
A dedicated ICU with ventilators has been created for consolidated care for the injured. More doctors have been recruited for the task.
Rane reiterated that all necessary arrangements have been made, and they are keeping a close watch on each patient's condition.
The Prime Minister's Office posted a condolence message from him on X regarding the tragic incident.
PM's message on X
Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2025