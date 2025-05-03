What's the story

A stampede at Goa's Lairai Devi temple, on the occasion of Shree Devi Lairai jatra festival, turned tragic on Saturday, May 03, 2025.

At least six people were killed and over 30 others injured.

A senior police officer said the mishap happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is reviewing the situation.