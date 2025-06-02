What's the story

Mary Meeker, a renowned tech analyst and former Wall Street securities analyst, has released her latest report on artificial intelligence (AI), titled "Trends - Artificial Intelligence."

The 340-page document is filled with predictions and insightful observations about the future of AI.

One key takeaway from the report is that by 2030, AI could take over several human tasks.

These aren't just predictions but specific areas where AI could replace human involvement in the near future.