What's the story

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI).

The state-owned subsidiary of Coal India is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO).

The move comes after another Coal India subsidiary, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL), submitted its own DRHP for an IPO, a week ago.