PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting this week
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Council of Ministers meeting on June 4 at 4:30pm, India Today reported, citing sources.
This will be the first such meeting since the launch of 'Operation Sindoor,' India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
According to News18 sources, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a presentation on Operation Sindoor during the meeting.
Retaliatory action
Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam terror attack
'Operation Sindoor' was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
PM Modi had earlier said that Indian forces struck "at the heart of Pakistan" and emphasized that this operation is now a part of India's new normal policy on terrorism.
He had also said India won't tolerate Pakistan's protection of terrorist organizations under its nuclear bluff.
Admission of errors
General Chauhan admits to mistakes in Operation Sindoor
The demand for a special session grew after Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan admitted that India made "mistakes" early on during Operation Sindoor.
He clarified that these mistakes were "rectified."
However, in an interview with Bloomberg at the Shangri-La Dialogue, General Chauhan dismissed the Pakistan Prime Minister's claims of shooting down six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect."
He emphasized that understanding why jets were lost was more important than the number.
Political debate
Opposition demands special session of Parliament
The opposition has demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss 'Operation Sindoor' and the Pahalgam attack.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of misleading the nation after General Chauhan's admission.
He also criticized PM Modi for taking personal credit for India's military valor instead of clarifying US President Donald Trump's claims about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.