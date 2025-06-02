What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Council of Ministers meeting on June 4 at 4:30pm, India Today reported, citing sources.

This will be the first such meeting since the launch of 'Operation Sindoor,' India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

According to News18 sources, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a presentation on Operation Sindoor during the meeting.