What's the story

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah has sparked a controversy with comments that were seen as a disrespectful reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The senior Indian Army officer was seen accompanying Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during press briefings on 'Operation Sindoor.'

Addressing a public gathering near Indore on 'Operation Sindoor,' the BJP leader said, "They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers by making them remove their clothes. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists') sister in an Army plane."