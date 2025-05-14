Colonel Qureshi from 'terrorist community,' says MP minister; then apologizes
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah has sparked a controversy with comments that were seen as a disrespectful reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
The senior Indian Army officer was seen accompanying Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during press briefings on 'Operation Sindoor.'
Addressing a public gathering near Indore on 'Operation Sindoor,' the BJP leader said, "They (terrorists) killed our Hindu brothers by making them remove their clothes. PM Modi ji responded by sending their (terrorists') sister in an Army plane."
Remarks
What Shah said
Shah added, in a seemingly veiled reference to Colonel Qureshi, "PM Modi is striving for the society. Those who widowed our daughters (in Pahalgam), we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson."
Soon after the remarks, the Congress demanded Vijay Shah's immediate removal from the state cabinet.
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge termed his remarks "derogatory, communal and shameful." He urged Prime Minister Modi to sack Shah immediately.
Political fallout
Opposition demands Shah's removal from state cabinet
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari also slammed the BJP for promoting "low thinking" and "hate-filled rhetoric," adding to the political fallout.
Amid the simmering issue, the BJP's Madhya Pradesh general secretary, Hitanand Sharma, summoned Shah to the state headquarters in Bhopal, where, according to HT sources, he scolded the minister.
Apology attempt
Shah apologizes but controversy continues
Trying to douse the fire, Shah has since apologized publicly.
"Sister Sofiya has brought glory to India by rising above caste and religion. She is more respected than our own sister. I salute her for her service to the nation," he said.
"Do not view my speech in a different context. Some people are misinterpreting it. They are our sisters, and they have worked with the army with full strength," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.