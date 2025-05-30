What's the story

A local journalist and his wife in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, consumed poison on camera on Thursday, accusing a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), a nagar panchayat chairman, and a contractor of harassment.

They are currently being treated at the district hospital after consuming the toxic substance.

The journalist, identified as Israr, alleged in the video that he was being harassed for publishing a news report on corruption in Barkheda nagar panchayat.