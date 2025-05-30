Harassed by officer for 'exposing corruption,' journalist, wife consume poison
A local journalist and his wife in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, consumed poison on camera on Thursday, accusing a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), a nagar panchayat chairman, and a contractor of harassment.
They are currently being treated at the district hospital after consuming the toxic substance.
The journalist, identified as Israr, alleged in the video that he was being harassed for publishing a news report on corruption in Barkheda nagar panchayat.
He claimed Bisalpur SDM Nagendra Pandey, Barkhera Nagar Panchayat Chairman Shyam Bihari Bhojwal, and contractor Moin Hussain were behind the harassment.
Israr alleged that after his report on "substandard" construction work using poor-quality yellow bricks was published, a false extortion case was filed against him on May 19 through a contractor.
He also accused the SDM of acting inappropriately toward his wife
Couple demanded justice from Yogi
SDM Pandey orders investigation into harassment allegations
In response to the viral video, SDM Pandey has ordered an investigation by the Barkheda Station House Officer.
He dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and claimed "there is no such issue."
Bisalpur Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya also confirmed that a thorough investigation from all angles is underway.
Meanwhile, panchayat chairman Bhojwal claimed that he has no involvement in the incident.
"I have nothing to do with it. There may have been some dispute with the contractor," he said.
Defending himself, contractor Hussain claimed that the journalist demanded ₹15,000 from him and threatened to publish a negative report if his demand wasn't met.
He claimed Israr used abusive language and issued death threats, forcing him to file a police complaint.
These claims have been dismissed by the couple's family members, who have alleged that Israr and his wife were facing continuous harassment from Pandey, Bhojwal, and Hussain.