Reeling under loans, man strangles wife, daughter before killing self

In a tragic incident in Gujarat 's Tapi district, 32-year-old electrician Jatin Patel allegedly killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life, Indian Express reported, quoting police officials. The incident took place on Thursday night. The victims were identified as Sulochanaben (24) and their seven-year-old daughter, Mishwakumari.

Financial strain Man unable to repay loans Patel, a member of a Scheduled Tribe community, was working as a contract electrician at the Valjakhan village office in Dolvan taluka. He had reportedly taken loans from banks, friends, and private lenders but was unable to repay them. Before the incident, he posted on social media promising to repay those who helped him if he survived.

Discovery When Mishwakumari did not show up on Friday morning The bodies of the deceased were found by Patel's mother, Neetaben, who lived nearby. Every morning, Mishwakumari would get ready for school and go to her grandmother's home, where she would be dropped off at school. When Mishwakumari did not show up on Friday morning, Neetaben went to Jatin's house and found Sulochana and Mishwakumari dead on the bed with Jatin's body nearby.

Police alert Police informed about the incident Neetaben then informed village sarpanch Harish Gamit, who alerted the Dolvan police. After preliminary investigations, Dolvan Police Inspector H G Rabari said they found out that Jatin had taken loans from multiple banks and was unable to repay them. He added that the motive behind the crime is still unknown. Jatin worked as an electrician and earned a monthly income of ₹15,000.