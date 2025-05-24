What's the story

Amul, India's leading dairy cooperative, has successfully developed a method to produce bioethanol from whey, the byproduct that is usually left behind while making cheese and paneer.

Earlier, ethanol was mostly sourced from molasses, maize, farm waste, or damaged food grain in India.

With this new method, Amul plans to invest ₹70 crore in a bioethanol plant with a daily capacity of 50,000-liter.

The company is also looking to partner with existing bioethanol plants within Gujarat's sugar cooperative sector.