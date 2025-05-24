Xiaomi tops global wearable segment, beats Apple with 44% surge
What's the story
Xiaomi has regained its title as the top global wearable band vendor, beating Apple in Q1 2025.
The information comes from a recent report by Canalys, a research firm that credits Xiaomi's improved ecosystem strategy and innovative product range for the success.
The Chinese tech giant shipped an impressive 8.7 million units during the period, a whopping 44% increase over the same quarter last year.
Strategy
Xiaomi's ecosystem strategy and product range drive growth
Canalys analyst, Jack Leathem, credits Xiaomi's resurgence to its revamped Mi Band and Redmi Watch series.
These products provide advanced data capabilities at competitive prices, making them particularly appealing to emerging markets.
Leathem also highlighted Xiaomi's successful coordination across multiple categories via its HyperOS platform, which has further bolstered its growth in these regions.
Apple
Apple's performance lags behind Xiaomi in Q1 2025
Unlike Xiaomi's stellar growth, Apple's performance in Q1 2025 was pretty lackluster.
The tech giant witnessed a meager 5% growth in Apple Watch shipments, amounting to 7.6 million units and just 16% market share.
That's three points behind Xiaomi's leading position in the market with a share of 19%.
Analysts note a lack of momentum in Apple's wearable strategy, but anticipate a major revamp in late 2025 to coincide with the Apple Watch's 10th anniversary.
Information
Broader wearable band market shows strong recovery
The overall wearable band market witnessed a strong recovery in Q1 2025, with shipments growing 13% on-year to hit 46.6 million units. The growth was largely driven by the rising demand for basic wearables, especially in emerging markets where Xiaomi has a strong presence.
Market standings
Huawei, Samsung, and Garmin follow in market rankings
Huawei took the third spot in the wearable band segment with 7.1 million units shipped, owing to its successful GT and Fit lines and the global expansion of its Health app.
Samsung also saw a major growth with 74% increase in shipments, reaching 4.9 million units. The Korean giant targeted both affordable bands for emerging markets and premium smartwatches for others.
Garmin completed the top five with 10% annual growth and 1.8 million units shipped during the period.