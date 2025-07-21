ED summons Deverakonda, Rana, Prakash Raj in betting app scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned popular actors Vijay Deverakonda , Rana Daggubati , and Prakash Raj in connection with a betting app scam case . The case involves violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has taken cognizance of promotional activities by various individuals who endorsed betting platforms and allegedly encouraged users to participate in unlawful online betting.

Summons details Here's when the actors have been asked to appear Daggubati has been asked to appear before the ED on July 23, reported News18. Raj is scheduled for questioning on July 30, while Deverakonda has been asked to appear on August 6. Actor Lakshmi Manchu has been summoned for questioning on August 13. The case also involves social media influencers who allegedly promoted these illegal betting applications. The ED had booked 29 celebrities in this case earlier this month, including Pranitha Subhash and Srimukhi.

Financial impact FIR highlights financial losses caused by betting apps The ED's action is based on a complaint by businessman Phanindra Sarma, who alleged that endorsements by notable public figures misled financially vulnerable users into incurring heavy losses. Thousands of lakhs of rupees are involved in these illegal platforms, pushing many families toward emotional and financial distress. The FIR also states that these celebrities, who endorse such apps online, accept payments from illegal betting apps in exchange for promotional content.