ED summons Deverakonda, Rana, Prakash Raj in betting app scam
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned popular actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj in connection with a betting app scam case. The case involves violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has taken cognizance of promotional activities by various individuals who endorsed betting platforms and allegedly encouraged users to participate in unlawful online betting.
Summons details
Here's when the actors have been asked to appear
Daggubati has been asked to appear before the ED on July 23, reported News18. Raj is scheduled for questioning on July 30, while Deverakonda has been asked to appear on August 6. Actor Lakshmi Manchu has been summoned for questioning on August 13. The case also involves social media influencers who allegedly promoted these illegal betting applications. The ED had booked 29 celebrities in this case earlier this month, including Pranitha Subhash and Srimukhi.
Financial impact
FIR highlights financial losses caused by betting apps
The ED's action is based on a complaint by businessman Phanindra Sarma, who alleged that endorsements by notable public figures misled financially vulnerable users into incurring heavy losses. Thousands of lakhs of rupees are involved in these illegal platforms, pushing many families toward emotional and financial distress. The FIR also states that these celebrities, who endorse such apps online, accept payments from illegal betting apps in exchange for promotional content.
Clarification
Meanwhile, actors have defended themselves
Deverakonda defended his association with A23, a skill-based gaming platform. His team emphasized that rummy has been legally recognized as a game of skill by the Supreme Court of India. Daggubati, meanwhile, said that his association with a gaming app ended in 2017, and all promotions were restricted to legally permitted regions after proper vetting. Veteran actor Raj admitted endorsing Junglee Rummy back in 2016, but added that the contract was terminated within a year.