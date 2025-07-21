YouTube Charts will replace the 'Trending' page

YouTube is removing its Trending page today: What's next?

By Akash Pandey 05:41 pm Jul 21, 202505:41 pm

What's the story

YouTube will remove the "Trending" page, along with the "Trending Now" list, today. The platform said that this change is being made in response to changing user behavior. People are now discovering trends through recommendations, search suggestions, Shorts, comments, and Communities on YouTube. The company also noted a significant decline in visits to the Trending page over the past five years.