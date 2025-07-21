YouTube is removing its Trending page today: What's next?
What's the story
YouTube will remove the "Trending" page, along with the "Trending Now" list, today. The platform said that this change is being made in response to changing user behavior. People are now discovering trends through recommendations, search suggestions, Shorts, comments, and Communities on YouTube. The company also noted a significant decline in visits to the Trending page over the past five years.
New feature
YouTube Charts to replace the trending page
The removal of the Trending page, which was introduced in 2015, will be followed by the introduction of YouTube Charts. This new feature allows users to discover popular content in specific categories such as music videos, podcasts, and movie trailers. More content categories are expected to be added over time. For gaming enthusiasts, a dedicated Gaming Explore page will continue showcasing trending gaming content.
User experience
Non-personalized content can still be explored through Explore page
Despite the removal of the Trending page, YouTube remains committed to providing personalized content recommendations. This is aimed at giving viewers a "wider range of popular content" relevant to their interests. Users can still explore non-personalized content through the Explore Page, creator channels, and subscriptions feed. The platform also encourages creators to use the Inspiration tab in YouTube Studio for personalized ideas for their videos.