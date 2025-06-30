Amazon accused of 'systemic discrimination' by disabled employees in US

A group of over 200 disabled corporate employees at Amazon has accused the company of "systemic discrimination." The allegations include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems that allegedly violate US disability laws. The workers claim that their requests for accommodations have been denied in an automated or semi-automated manner, and that messages and a petition from an employee Slack channel have been repeatedly removed.

AI concerns Concerns raised about return-to-office mandates The workers' letter highlighted policies about return-to-office mandates, which were being enforced on disabled employees who had previously been allowed to work from home for medical reasons. It also raised concerns that decisions about accommodations were being driven by AI processes that may not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a federal law protecting people against discrimination based on disabilities.

Company stance Amazon disputes allegations of discrimination Amazon has disputed the allegations of discrimination against disabled workers. A spokesperson said, "Amazon respects employees' rights to organize and doesn't interfere with these rights. We don't discriminate or retaliate against employees for engaging in organizing activities." However, the company did not dispute claims that messages related to disability and accessibility issues were removed from an employee Slack channel.

Policy reform Letter to executives demanding immediate action In their letter to Amazon executives, the disabled employees demanded immediate action to reform policies and create an inclusive workplace. They said that systemic discrimination, retaliation, and policy failures not only violate the ADA but also undermine the trust, harm individual health, and compromise the company's integrity. The letter cited internal polls showing 93% of respondents with disabilities felt current policies have harmed them.