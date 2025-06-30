India's largest payment-card maker wants to raise ₹1,200cr via IPO

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions Ltd (MPISL), India's largest maker of payment and identity cards, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) under the confidential route. The firm is planning to raise around ₹1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) . The move is likely to value MPISL at around ₹12,000 crore.

Share distribution Mix of primary and secondary share sales in DRHP The DRHP highlights a combination of primary and secondary share sales. The promoters, led by the Gautam Pai family, own a 60% stake in MPISL. The remaining shares are held by institutional and public shareholders such as Nuvama Wealth Management. After the listing, the promoters plan to retain a 51% stake in the company.

Fund allocation IPO proceeds to pay off debts A major portion of the funds from MPISL's IPO will be used to pay off debts at one of their promoter-level entities. The company had recently sold a combined 6% share in MPISL to Nuvama and another 1.5% stake to a group of family offices. The money from these sales is being used for repaying loans from BlackRock and Hong Kong-based asset manager SC Lowy.