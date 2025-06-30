India's GST collections touch record ₹22L crore in FY25

Since its introduction in July 2017, the GST has witnessed steady growth. The number of registered taxpayers under this system has jumped from 65 lakh in 2017 to over 1.51 crore in FY25. The government said that the GST has not only improved revenue collection but also expanded its tax base significantly, thereby strengthening India's fiscal position over time.

Tax reform

GST replaced around 17 state and central taxes

The GST has replaced roughly 17 state and central taxes as well as 13 cesses, simplifying the indirect tax system into a single five-tier structure. The Centre has said that the new system made indirect taxation more efficient and transparent. Monthly collections under this regime have also been hitting new highs this year, with April recording ₹2.37 lakh crore collected, followed by ₹2.01 lakh crore in May.