India's industrial output slows to 9-month low: Here's why

Annual performance

IIP growth for FY25 stands at 4%

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for FY25 stands at 4%, a slowdown from the 5.9% pace recorded in FY24. The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which contribute to nearly 40% of India's industrial output, grew by a mere 0.7% annually in May—the slowest rate in nine months. This data was also released by the Commerce Ministry on June 20.