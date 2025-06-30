GST filing gets stricter from July 1: Key changes explained

The Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) compliance process will change from July 1, 2025, with two major amendments: locking of GSTR-3B forms and a three-year time limit for filing returns. The changes were recommended by the GST Council to enhance accuracy and transparency in return filing while reducing mismatches and fraudulent claims. The first change will make the GSTR-3B form non-editable after auto-population of tax details.

Form restrictions GSTR-3B locked after auto-population of tax details Starting from the return period of July 2025 (to be filed in August), the GSTR-3B form will be locked after tax details are auto-populated. Taxpayers won't be able to manually change figures related to outward supplies and tax liability in this form. All revisions would have to be done using the GSTR-1A form before filing GSTR-3B, with only one correction per tax period allowed.

Revenue protection Manual entries allowed only for reverse charge transactions The new rule seeks to ensure consistency between GSTR-1 (which records outward supplies) and GSTR-3B (used for tax payment), thereby reducing revenue leakages due to mismatches. However, manual entries will still be allowed for reverse charge transactions. This is a major step toward ensuring accurate reporting of GST liabilities by taxpayers.

Filing advice Three-year limit for filing returns The second major change comes into effect on July 1, 2025, when taxpayers will not be able to file returns that are over three years past their due date. This rule applies to all GST return forms including GSTR-1, 3B, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Taxpayers with pending returns for older periods have been advised to complete their filings before the cut-off date or risk losing input tax credit (ITC) permanently.