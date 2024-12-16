Summarize Simplifying... In short The proposed tax hike could make second-hand electric vehicles (EVs) more expensive and less appealing to buyers.

Currently, new EVs enjoy a lower GST rate of 5%, while used EVs attract a 12% tax, which could rise to 18% if the proposal is approved.

This uniform tax rate would also apply to smaller cars, marking a significant shift from the current tax structure. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The tax rate may be hiked to 18% soon

Buying a second-hand EV may cost you more next year

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:05 pm Dec 16, 202403:05 pm

What's the story The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is mulling a proposal to hike the GST rate on old and used electric vehicles (EVs), as well as smaller petrol and diesel cars. The proposed tax hike, from the current 12% to 18%, was recommended by the Council's Fitment Committee. The proposal will be taken up at the Council's meeting on December 20-21 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Market effect

Potential impact on used EV market

The proposed tax hike could also make second-hand EVs less appealing to prospective buyers. Currently, new EVs benefit from a lower GST rate of 5% to encourage green mobility. However, used EVs, which currently attract 12% tax, could be shifted to the higher 18% tax bracket if the proposal is approved. This could impact their affordability in the resale market.

Tax calculation

Current GST structure for old and used vehicles

The GST on old and used cars is levied on the supplier's margin, which is the difference between the selling price and the purchase cost or the depreciated value of the vehicle. Currently, petrol cars with an engine capacity above 1.2-liter and length over 4,000mm are taxed at 18%. Diesel models with an engine capacity above 1.5-liter and length over 4,000mm, and SUVs with engines above 1.5-liter also fall under this tax category.

Uniformity

Proposed tax alignment for smaller cars and EVs

Currently, all other cars including EVs and smaller models attract a 12% tax rate. The Fitment Committee has proposed that vehicles in this category should be taxed at 18%, just like larger cars and SUVs. If this is implemented, all old and used vehicles would be uniformly taxed at 18%, which would be a significant departure from the tax treatment of smaller cars and EVs.