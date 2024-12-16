Summarize Simplifying... In short Hyundai's largest electric SUV, the Ioniq 9, is set to launch in India.

The car will go official on January 17

Hyundai's flagship electric SUV to debut in India next month

By Dwaipayan Roy Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Hyundai will unveil its flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 9, in India at the Bharat Mobility Show on January 17. The vehicle recently debuted at the LA Auto Show 2024 and will hit the markets in North America and South Korea in first half of 2025. The Ioniq 9 is based on Hyundai's E-GMP modular born-EV platform which also powers models such as the Kia EV9 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

A look at the design

Measuring 5,060mm, the Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's largest electric SUV. It comes with Long Range and Performance trims with RWD and AWD options. The design features angular lines with rounded corners, an upright tailgate, and features Hyundai's Parametric pixel inserts in its headlamps and taillights. The standard wheels are 19-inch but can be upgraded to either 20- or 21-inch ones.

Customizable interior and exterior options

The Ioniq 9 offers customers a choice of 16 exterior colors and seven interior shades. It comes in six- and seven-seater layouts with massaging seats in the first two rows. The second-row seats can also swivel to face the third row when stationary. The interior features a panoramic sunroof, a curved panoramic display with a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Advanced safety features and charging capabilities

The Ioniq 9 comes with 10 airbags, ADAS with several cameras and sensors, ABS, and EBD. It runs on a 110.3kWh battery pack with a claimed WLTP range of up to 620km. The car can be fast-charged from 10-80% in just 24 minutes with a 350kW charger. It features both 400V and 800V charging capabilities and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature to charge other electrical items.

Advanced tech features for enhanced performance

The Ioniq 9 also packs advanced tech features such as lateral wind stability control, dynamic torque vectoring, and terrain traction control with an auto terrain mode that uses AI to assess road conditions. Performance specs for the Long Range RWD include a rear axle-mounted motor generating 218hp and hitting 100km/h in just 9.4 seconds. The AWD variant adds a front motor for faster acceleration times.