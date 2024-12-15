Summarize Simplifying... In short GM is developing a new technology that can project 3D holographic images directly into passengers' eyes in cars.

GM wants to project holographic images directly into your eyes

What's the story General Motors (GM) has filed a patent for a strange technology, called "Autostereoscopic Campfire Display," to project holographic images directly into the eyes of passengers. Weird, isn't it? The system features a complex projection mechanism, including a passenger monitoring system and a spatial light modulator. It also features a picture generator unit and beam steering device, with multiple computer processors working in unison to create the holographic effect.

How does the projection system work?

The passenger monitoring system in GM's new tech tracks where the passengers' eyes are located, allowing the beam steering device to project images accurately. The system can even cater to multiple passengers at once, projecting different images to each eye to create a 3D effect. The patent even details scenarios with varying image similarities and differences.

Ensuring smooth 3D image perception

The tech works at frequencies above 30Hz, a limit that makes sure the human eye sees a smooth 3D image without any flickering. The patent's title talks about a campfire, but its significance is unknown. It could show how the system converts 2D images into 3D visuals. This capability is designed for entertainment in cars and opens doors for future use like navigation or private movie viewing for passengers.

GM's holographic technology linked to advanced autonomous cars

This technology is associated with cars having advanced Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous capabilities, as mentioned in the patent. Its deployment in consumer vehicles is still unclear at this point.