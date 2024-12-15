Summarize Simplifying... In short Audi has issued a recall for its e-tron GT range in India due to a potential fire risk caused by technical irregularities in the high-voltage battery.

This marks the second recall this year, following an earlier one in October over a brake hose defect.

The e-tron GT, priced from ₹1.72 crore, is one of Audi's most powerful cars, boasting up to 912hp and a top speed of 250km/h. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The recall affects 31 units

Audi recalls e-tron GT range in India over fire risk

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:40 pm Dec 15, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Audi India has recalled its flagship electric sports car range, the e-tron GT, over potential fire hazards. The recall affects 31 units of the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models in the country. The affected vehicles were built between January 9, 2020, and February 16, 2024. Audi is likely to reach out to affected customers directly to resolve the issue. The required repairs will be carried out free of charge.

Problems

What is the issue?

The recall stems from technical irregularities in certain individual cell modules of the high-voltage battery. Audi has found that these irregularities may have occurred during the production of the battery modules by the supplier. Under certain conditions, these irregularities could lead to overheating of the battery, posing "an acute fire hazard" with risks of injury to vehicle occupants and nearby individuals, as well as potential property damage.

History

Second recall this year

This is the second recall for the e-tron GT range this year. A previous recall in October concerned a global issue with a possible brake hose defect affecting 37 units made between January 9, 2020, and June 12, 2024.

Model details

Audi e-tron GT range: Price and features

The Audi e-tron GT starts at ₹1.72 crore, while the RS e-tron GT begins at ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). Both models are imported to India as completely built units (CBU). Earlier this year, Audi unveiled the 2025 e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT models. The new versions are touted as Audi's most powerful road cars with up to 912hp, and a top speed electronically limited to 250km/h.