Owners are urged to contact their nearest Porsche dealership for a likely free fix.

Porsche Taycan carries a starting price tag of ₹1.89 crore

Porsche Taycan EV recalled over defective batteries in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:09 pm Dec 14, 202406:09 pm

What's the story Porsche has launched a voluntary recall of its Taycan electric sedan in India, affecting over 176 units across the nation. The affected vehicles were manufactured between October 21, 2019, and March 4, 2024. The recall stems from a potential defect in the battery cell that could result in a short circuit within the battery module, and possibly cause vehicle fires after thermal throttling.

Porsche should fix this for free

Porsche has not yet released an official statement on the recall of its Taycan sedan. However, it is likely that the company will address and fix this issue free of charge for customers. Owners of the affected models are being advised to get in touch with their nearest Porsche-authorized dealership for more information on this matter.

Pricing and rivals

The Porsche Taycan electric sedan carries a price tag of ₹1.89 crore for the base variant, and goes up to ₹2.53 crore for the range-topping trim (all prices, ex-showroom). Here, it takes on the Mercedes-Benz EQS and Audi e-tron GT.