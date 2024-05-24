Next Article

Police probes car crash that killed two in Pune

Pune accident: Porsche's GPS, cameras examined; teen's grandfather, friend questioned

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:47 am May 24, 202409:47 am

What's the story The Pune Police questioned the grandfather and a friend of the teenager who drove a Porsche into a bike in a drunk state, killing two people last week. According to an officer on Thursday, a team examined the car, adding that the GPS and onboard cameras are being checked for evidence. The police are gathering CCTV footage of the entire route taken by the Porsche—from the teen's house to Cosie restaurant, Blak Club, and the accident site.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Early Sunday morning, the reportedly inebriated minor drove a Porsche into two motorcycle-borne software engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Koshta (24), killing them both. The case and the subsequent bail granted to the minor under the Juvenile Justice Act sparked sharp criticism and protests. As part of the bail conditions, the minor was required to work with Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident.

Information

JJB cancels bail

Pune Police filed a review petition with the Juvenile Justice Board, seeking to try the boy as an adult and review the May 19 order. On Tuesday, the boy's father, a prominent Pune builder, was arrested. On Wednesday, the JJB canceled the 17-year-old's bail and remanded him in custody for 14 days, but withheld a decision on treating him as an adult amid widespread outrage.

Statement

Pune teen was drunk, father said 'let him drive': Police

The police questioned the friend and the teenager's driver—who were in the car during the accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area—to verify and corroborate the sequence of events. The grandfather was questioned as he is the co-owner of the realty firm that owned the sports car. According to reports, the family's driver had told the 17-year-old he was too drunk to drive and called the boy's father, who instructed the chauffeur to "let him drive," police said on Thursday.

Counter-claim

Family claims driver was behind the wheel

Separately, some reports indicated that the teen and his father claimed the family driver was responsible for the Porsche crash. Two friends of the accused minor were reportedly with him at the time and can support these claims, they said. Pune-based media reported that the driver was detained and is currently being questioned. However, a formal statement from officials confirming the driver's involvement is still awaited.