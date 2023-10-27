Porsche 911 GTS (facelift) prototype spotted with minimal camouflage

By Akash Pandey 06:33 pm Oct 27, 202306:33 pm

The car is expected to debut in mid-2024 (Representative image)

The Porsche 911 GTS facelift prototype has been spotted by Motor1 with minimal disguise, providing a clear glimpse of the anticipated design updates. The test vehicle, which seems to be a 911 GTS based on its wing and absence of center-locking wheels and side air intakes, had only black tape covering the headlights. The refreshed model is expected to showcase new amber turn signals, vertical slats on the grille, and a slightly altered bumper design.

Rear design alterations closely resemble those in previous spy shots

The backside of the Porsche 911 GTS facelift prototype was also largely unmasked, displaying a configuration similar to earlier spy shots. Modifications include exhaust tips situated closer together in the center and a slightly reworked lower portion of the bumper. Porsche has been experimenting with the 911 GTS using both a fixed wing, like this prototype, and a retractable spoiler. The final aerodynamic configuration remains uncertain as Porsche continues to assess various components.

Porsche 911 GTS facelift may launch by mid-2024

Frank Moser, Vice President of Model Lines 911 and 718 at Porsche, has stated that the 911 GTS 992.2 is unlikely to feature electrification. The 911 lineup will receive electric support, but not until mid-decade, possibly with more powerful versions. The base model of the 911 facelift is anticipated to be revealed before this year's end, with the GTS following around mid-2024. The first-ever electrified 911 is not expected before 2025.