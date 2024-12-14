Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes-Benz is recalling its Maybach S-Class in India due to a software issue that could increase exhaust temperatures, potentially damaging the engine and increasing fire risk.

The company will offer free fixes for the affected vehicles, likely through software updates.

Mercedes-Benz recalls Maybach S-Class in India over faulty engine software

By Akash Pandey 12:33 pm Dec 14, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz has announced a recall for its Maybach S-Class car in India, owing to an issue with the engine control unit (ECU) software. The recall affects 386 units of the Maybach S680 and one unit of the regular S-Class. The cars belong to the W223 lineup which has been on sale since its launch in 2021.

Recall due to potential damage and safety risks

The affected Maybach S-Class units were manufactured between April 29, 2021, and January 27, 2024. The standard S-Class unit involved in the recall was produced on April 21, 2021. The issue arises due to the ECU software failing to meet current specifications, which may cause increased exhaust temperatures. This could damage components such as the engine wiring harness and catalytic converter, causing unexpected loss of propulsion and increased fire risk.

Mercedes-Benz to offer free rectification for affected vehicles

Mercedes-Benz dealerships are likely to contact owners of the affected vehicles, to schedule a free rectification of the issue. This will probably be done by replacing or updating the faulty ECU software. The recall isn't the first for Mercedes-Benz's S-Class range this year. Back in May, the company issued a recall for 586 units over problems with the fuel delivery module that could have caused spontaneous propulsion loss.

Maybach S-Class: A look at the luxury vehicle's pricing

The standard S-Class costs ₹1.77-1.86 crore, and the top-spec Maybach S680 4MATIC is priced at ₹2.72 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The Maybach S-Class comes in two variants: S 580 and S 680, both featuring powerful engines and advanced features. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the all-electric G-Class 580 on January 9, 2025. The new model will have four independently controlled electric motors and is expected to be priced around ₹3 crore (ex-showroom).