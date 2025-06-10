'Won't allow..': US's warning to Indians amid student handcuffing row
What's the story
The US Embassy in India has said that while the country welcomes "legitimate" travelers, it would not accept "illegal entry and abuse of visas."
"There is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law," it wrote on X.
Video
Video showed Indian student being handcuffed inside airport
The warning came after a video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by authorities at Newark Airport, New Jersey, went viral.
After the incident, the Indian Embassy in New York responded, saying, "We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark..Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard."
Incident
'Deeply inhumane': Indian-American entrepreneur shares video
The video was shared by Kunal Jain, an Indian-American entrepreneur, who claimed it happened on June 7 when the student was to board a flight but missed it and got deported.
Describing the treatment as "deeply inhumane," Jain tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking help for the student.
In an NDTV interview, Jain said he had never seen such treatment, even with terrorists.
Intervention
About 50 people were around
He said there were about 50 people around, but no one dared to intervene.
The authorities were saying they did not understand Hindi while the student was speaking in Haryanvi, Jain added.
"'I thought probably I can help...I went there, asked a police officer if I could help them understand what he was saying. But he didn't allow me to do so," Jain said.
Pilot
1,080 Indians have been deported
According to the External Affairs Ministry, 1,080 Indians have been deported from the US since January 2025.
Among them is Ranjani Srinivasan, a 37-year-old Columbia University Indian PhD student who self-deported to Canada after her student visa was revoked for being a "terror sympathizer."
Georgetown University conflict studies student Badar Khan Suri also had his visa revoked for antisemitic speech and ties to Hamas.