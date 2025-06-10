5 killed in school shooting in Austria
What's the story
At least five people have been killed in a school shooting in the southern Austrian city of Graz.
Several people, including students and instructors, were also injured, according to state broadcaster ORF, which cited local press.
According to reports, the suspect, who is believed to be a student, has killed himself.
Time
Incident occurred at federal upper secondary school on Dreierschützengasse
According to Austrian police, the incident occurred at a federal upper secondary school on Dreierschützengasse, in the northwest of the city of Graz.
Graz Police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun said special Cobra units were dispatched to the high school following a call at 10:00am, after which emergency services and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
Deaths
Eyewitnesses reported hearing between 30 and 40 gunshots
The actual number of dead has not yet been confirmed. Some say nine individuals were slain, whereas the tabloid Kronen Zeitung reported that eight people were killed in the attack.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing between 30 and 40 gunshots.
The suspected shooter is thought to have locked himself in the toilet before killing himself.
Twitter Post
Visuals from near the school
BREAKING - The death toll has climbed to 8 in the school shooting in Graz, Austria, according to a report by Kronen Zeitung. https://t.co/RRHYhJJcn5 pic.twitter.com/3HHwHyLCf9— Vanguard Intel Group 🛡 (@vanguardintel) June 10, 2025