2 firefighters 'ambushed' and killed in Idaho; suspect found dead  

A gunman in northern Idaho intentionally started a wildfire and then opened fire on first responders, killing two firefighters and injuring a third, authorities said. Firefighters responded to a fire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene on Sunday at 1:21pm local time The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office stated gunshots were heard 40 minutes later. The suspect's body was later found with a firearm nearby using mobile phone data. Around 300 law enforcement officers had responded to the incident.

Investigation update Shooter acted alone, used high-powered sporting rifles Sheriff Bob Norris stated that due to the wildfire, authorities had to "scoop up" the body and transport it to another site. He confirmed that the suspect acted alone and used high-powered sporting rifles to fire at first responders. "We believe that was the only shooter that was on that mountain at that time," Norris said. He also stated it wasn't clear whether the suspect made the initial 911 call to which the firefighters responded.

Victim update Firefighter in stable condition; bodies escorted by procession "There was a gentleman that made the 911 call, he did not identify himself as the shooter — so as of right now, we don't believe he's the one that made the 911 call," he said. "But that could change." The injured firefighter is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery. The fire they responded to, meanwhile, has grown to about 20 acres.