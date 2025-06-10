Why TikTok star Khaby Lame was forced to exit US
What's the story
Khabane "Khaby" Lame, the most-followed TikTok personality globally, was recently detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Las Vegas.
The 24-year-old social media star, known for his silent comedy videos, allegedly overstayed his visa after entering the United States on April 30.
However, he was granted voluntary departure last Friday and has since left the country.
Details
ICE confirmed that Lame was detained in Las Vegas
ICE confirmed that Lame was detained last week at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The agency told Men's Journal, "US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 24, a citizen of Italy, June 6 at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada, for immigration violations."
They added that he had overstayed his visa's terms but was released on the very same day after being granted voluntary departure.
Online reactions
Who alerted the authorities?
The news of Lame's detention sparked discussions on social media, particularly on X.
Bo Loudon, a close aide to Barron Trump and a social media influencer, claimed that he had alerted authorities about the TikToker's visa status.
He referred to Lame as an "illegal alien" and alleged that he had evaded taxes.
However, these claims have not been independently verified by other sources.
Career highlights
Lame's rise to fame
Lame, who was born in Senegal and later became an Italian citizen, rose to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic through his silent videos on TikTok.
His unique style of humor has helped him amass over 162 million followers on the platform.
He also featured in Forbes's 30 Under 30 and Fortune's 40 Under 40 lists.
In addition to TikTok, he acted in Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) and featured in the Tubi series Khaby Is Coming to America.