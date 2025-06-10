What's the story

Khabane "Khaby" Lame, the most-followed TikTok personality globally, was recently detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old social media star, known for his silent comedy videos, allegedly overstayed his visa after entering the United States on April 30.

However, he was granted voluntary departure last Friday and has since left the country.