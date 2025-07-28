Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav win 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2

Actor Karan Kundrra and YouTuber Elvish Yadav have been announced as the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 2. The announcement was made on Instagram by Colors TV, which shared a picture of the duo with their trophies. The caption read, "Jinhone jeeti trophy aur aapka dher saara pyaar, pesh hai Laughter Chefs ki winner jodi Elvish aur Karan jinki cooking aur style dono hai dumdaar."

Fan reactions Fans celebrate the duo's victory Fans of the show took to social media to express their joy over Kundrra and Yadav's victory. One user wrote, "Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra's victory in Laughter Chefs 2 proves that when passion, laughter, and true bonds come together, that's the perfect recipe for success." Another fan said, "Laughter Chef S2 won't just be called a season but it will stay with us forever like an emotion." Another wrote, "Well deserved!"

Show insights 'Shooting for the show is way more fun...': Kundrra Speaking to SCREEN, Kundrra shared his experience of shooting for Laughter Chefs Season 2. He revealed that the first season had "ended abruptly, and there were no winners." He also spoke about the long hours spent on set, saying, "Shooting for the show is way more fun. What translates on screen is just 40-50 minutes but we shoot for 16 hours so imagine all the fun we have."