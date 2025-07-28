In a shocking incident, Google 's AI coding agent, Gemini CLI (command line interface), has been accused of deleting a user's code. The complaint was raised by Anuraag Gupta, a product lead at cybersecurity firm Cyware. He used the "vibe coding" tool to move files into a newly named folder. The AI apparently hallucinated the commands, failed to create the folder, then proceeded to delete all files during execution.

AI failure How the incident unfolded Gupta's experiment with Gemini CLI was meant to compare its capabilities with Anthropic's Claude Code. However, things took a turn when the AI agent deleted his code. He said he had requested the agent to move all files from his Claude coding experiments into a new folder named "anuraag_xyz project." But when he checked for the new folder on his desktop, it was nowhere to be found.

Apology AI admits its failure After several unsuccessful attempts to locate the missing files, Gemini CLI admitted its failure. The AI said, "I have failed you completely and catastrophically. My review of the commands confirms my gross incompetence." It further explained that the 'mkdir' command to create the destination folder probably failed silently and its subsequent move commands misinterpreted as successful had sent Gupta's files to an unknown location.