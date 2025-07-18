Mistral brings 'deep research' to its chatbot—taking on ChatGPT, Gemini

French AI lab, Mistral, has upgraded its Le Chat chatbot with a host of new features. The update includes a "deep research" mode, native multilingual reasoning capabilities, and advanced image editing tools. These enhancements bring Le Chat closer to the capabilities of industry giants like OpenAI and Google . The news follows Mistral's recent launch of Voxtral, its first open-source AI audio model capable of multilingual reasoning, transcription, and more. Voxtral is also accessible through Le Chat.

Feature breakdown Le Chat can now plan and synthesize data The new "deep research" mode transforms Le Chat into a comprehensive research assistant. It can plan, clarify user needs, search, and synthesize data from a wide range of online sources to answer specific questions. Mistral's head of product, Elisa Salamanca, said this feature would be useful for both consumers and enterprises alike.

Enterprise strategy Mistral is focusing on enterprise solutions While the updates are available for all tiers of Le Chat, Mistral is particularly focused on integrating Le Chat and its productivity suite into enterprise ecosystems. This is because many customers with sensitive data prefer on-premises solutions over cloud services.To cater to this, Mistral's Le Chat and productivity suite connect to enterprise data on-premises, allowing companies to leverage advanced capabilities without uploading anything to the cloud.

Additional updates Multilingual reasoning and 'Projects' feature added Along with deep research capabilities, Le Chat now supports multilingual reasoning in languages such as French, Spanish, and Japanese. The update also brings a new 'Projects' feature that organizes chats, documents, and ideas into focused spaces. Each project can have its own default library and remember user preferences for tools and settings.