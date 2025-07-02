Baidu's AI video generator turns your images into 10-second clips

Chinese tech giant Baidu has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) powered video generator for businesses. The new tool, dubbed MuseStreamer, takes images as input and creates videos of up to 10 seconds in length. It comes in three versions: Turbo, Pro, and Lite. The launch marks a major step forward for Baidu as it looks to compete with other global tech companies in the AI space.

Target audience MuseStreamer is aimed at business users Unlike many competing products, including OpenAI's Sora and Google's Veo 3, which are aimed at consumers with subscription plans, Baidu's MuseStreamer is exclusively for business users. The company has yet to launch a consumer app for this innovative tool. This strategic move shows Baidu's focus on catering to the needs of businesses looking for advanced AI solutions like video generation for ads and promotions.

Search upgrade Baidu has also given its search engine a revamp Along with the launch of MuseStreamer, Baidu has also given its search engine a major facelift. The revamped platform features a redesigned search box that can handle longer queries and supports voice and image-based searches. It also uses Baidu's AI technology to display more targeted content, making the user experience more personalized and efficient.