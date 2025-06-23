Samsung's AI-powered Bespoke appliances launching in India on June 25
What's the story
Samsung is set to launch its 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range in India on June 25. The new lineup includes refrigerators, washing machines, washer-dryer combos, and air conditioners. Each of these appliances has been upgraded with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and personalized features tailored specifically for Indian households. The company aims to provide a seamless, intelligent living experience through this innovative product range.
Advanced functionalities
Samsung Knox security protects appliance data
The 2025 Bespoke AI range comes with smart, intuitive displays that provide real-time updates and control other smart devices. It also offers two-way natural voice interaction, letting you talk to your fridge or washing machine like a virtual assistant. The appliances are protected by Samsung Knox security, which safeguards appliance data just like Galaxy smartphones.
Intelligent automation
AI optimizes energy consumption in refrigerators and washing machines
The new Bespoke refrigerators use AI to control cooling zones, detect usage patterns, and optimize energy consumption based on user behavior. Samsung's top-load washing machines come with an AI Wash feature that detects load size, fabric type, and dirt levels. It automatically adjusts water, detergent, and wash cycles for optimal results while minimizing waste. Some models even offer hygiene steam and auto tub cleaning features to address cleanliness concerns often raised by Indian consumers.
Energy efficiency
Air conditioners also use AI to optimize climate control
Samsung's AI technology also powers climate control in its air conditioners, learning user schedules and temperature preferences while optimizing energy usage. All these devices connect through SmartThings, creating a connected ecosystem that is easier to manage, more cost-effective, and responsive to individual lifestyles. The company will demonstrate how these appliances work together at the Bespoke AI Technical Seminar ahead of the launch.