Samsung's AI-powered Bespoke appliances launching in India on June 25

Samsung is set to launch its 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range in India on June 25. The new lineup includes refrigerators, washing machines, washer-dryer combos, and air conditioners. Each of these appliances has been upgraded with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and personalized features tailored specifically for Indian households. The company aims to provide a seamless, intelligent living experience through this innovative product range.

Advanced functionalities Samsung Knox security protects appliance data The 2025 Bespoke AI range comes with smart, intuitive displays that provide real-time updates and control other smart devices. It also offers two-way natural voice interaction, letting you talk to your fridge or washing machine like a virtual assistant. The appliances are protected by Samsung Knox security, which safeguards appliance data just like Galaxy smartphones.

Intelligent automation AI optimizes energy consumption in refrigerators and washing machines The new Bespoke refrigerators use AI to control cooling zones, detect usage patterns, and optimize energy consumption based on user behavior. Samsung's top-load washing machines come with an AI Wash feature that detects load size, fabric type, and dirt levels. It automatically adjusts water, detergent, and wash cycles for optimal results while minimizing waste. Some models even offer hygiene steam and auto tub cleaning features to address cleanliness concerns often raised by Indian consumers.