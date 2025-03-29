What's the story

Samsung is preparing to unveil its latest innovation, the XR smart glasses, expected to launch alongside its XR headset (codenamed Project Moohan) in 2025.

The device, which is currently known as Project HAEAN, is expected to take on Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

These lightweight spectacles will come with Galaxy AI and multiple cameras. They will also support payments, gestures, and facial recognition capabilities.

The project is part of Samsung's broader strategy to expand into the extended reality (XR) market.