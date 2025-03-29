Samsung's rival to Meta's Ray-Ban glasses coming soon—What we know
What's the story
Samsung is preparing to unveil its latest innovation, the XR smart glasses, expected to launch alongside its XR headset (codenamed Project Moohan) in 2025.
The device, which is currently known as Project HAEAN, is expected to take on Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.
These lightweight spectacles will come with Galaxy AI and multiple cameras. They will also support payments, gestures, and facial recognition capabilities.
The project is part of Samsung's broader strategy to expand into the extended reality (XR) market.
Tech specs
Project HAEAN: A blend of technology and design
According to ETNews, Samsung's XR glasses will be smaller than traditional head-mounted XR gear. They will display information or images directly on the lenses and transmit sound through the frame.
Leaks indicate these smart glasses could weigh around 50g, sport multiple cameras, and support payments, gestures, and facial recognition capabilities.
The device is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset with an NXP chip as an auxiliary processing unit.
AI integration
Advanced features and user experience
The smart glasses are said to feature a 12MP camera with a Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor.
They could also come with a 155mAh battery and Google's Gemini AI model for a more seamless experience, SamMobile reported.
This integration would offer AI-driven capabilities that would make these futuristic spectacles even more functional.
Market expansion
Samsung's strategic move into the XR market
Samsung has been gearing up for the launch of these smart glasses for a while now.
The company had filed a trademark with the UK Intellectual Property Office last year, covering categories like "Virtual reality headsets, Augmented reality headsets, Headphones, Smartphones, and Smart glasses."
This indicates Samsung's strategic move to expand its product portfolio.
Partnership
Collaboration with Google for a seamless experience
Samsung first unveiled its XR headset at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January.
Developed in collaboration with Google, the headset marks Samsung's entry into the XR space and is slated for release later this year, though a specific date hasn't been announced.
The device will be powered by Google's Android XR operating system. The partnership aims to offer a seamless experience by integrating popular Google services, including an upgrade to Google Maps for enhanced navigation.