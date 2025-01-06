Samsung's Ballie AI robot is finally releasing this year
What's the story
Samsung's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered companion robot, Ballie, will be making its debut in the US market later this year.
The announcement was made during the company's CES 2025 keynote event.
However, specific details regarding its release date and pricing remain undisclosed. The South Korean tech giant also has also not provided information about Ballie's availability in other countries.
Evolution
Ballie's journey: From concept to consumer product
First introduced five years ago, Ballie was originally envisioned as a household assistant. Last year, Samsung made it even better by adding a projector into the mix.
However, despite all these improvements, the robot was still not ready for consumers - until now.
The upcoming launch would be a major milestone in Ballie's journey from a concept to a market-ready product.
Features
A closer look at its features and capabilities
For mobility, Ballie comes with three wheels, two cameras, a mini projector, speakers, and a microphone.
It uses sensors to create a 3D map of your home and provides Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity.
The robot runs on Tizen OS and can respond to voice commands to control smart home devices.
Interaction
Robot's interactive capabilities and user experience
Apart from controlling smart home devices, Ballie can also provide weather updates and answer queries. It can even project movies and TV shows on walls.
More interestingly, the robot is said to recognize foot taps as input for more information on certain topics.
Samsung plans to reveal more about the features of Ballie's closer to its launch later this year.