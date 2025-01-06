This Apple Watch app lets you control Mac with gestures
What's the story
Finland-based touch interface company Doublepoint has unveiled its latest product, the WowMouse, at CES 2025.
The revolutionary tech enables Apple Watch users to control their Mac PCs with hand gestures.
The company had launched a version of WowMouse for Wear OS smartwatches in 2024, which provided a wider set of capabilities such as controlling home lighting and VR headsets.
Product features
WowMouse's initial functionality and future plans
The first iteration of WowMouse for Apple Watches is mainly focused on controlling Mac computers.
It allows users to do things like point and pinch with their fingers just like they would with a regular mouse.
The company has also announced plans for future updates, which will expand the capabilities of this cool product beyond just controlling Macs.
User experience
Customizable gestures and user-friendly interface
The WowMouse app also lets you create custom gestures for a more personalized experience. For example, you can simulate a left-click by tapping the first finger and thumb together.
The app also comes with a user-friendly interface that can be paused anytime by just turning the wrist upward and tapping, offering an intuitive and seamless user experience.
Product accessibility
Enhanced accuracy and availability of WowMouse
Doublepoint has greatly improved the software algorithms of WowMouse, achieving an impressive 94% to 97% accuracy in sensing taps.
This means that the device will work reliably whether you're standing still or moving.
The WowMouse app can now be downloaded from the Apple App Store, requiring watchOS 10 or later for compatibility.