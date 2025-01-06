#CES2025: Boat unveils range of 'Made in India' audio products
What's the story
Leading Indian audio brand Boat has unveiled its latest range of audio products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
The company's new offerings continue its commitment to deliver high-quality audio solutions "designed and engineered in India" to the world.
The flagship product unveiled at CES is the Nirvana X TWS, a premium true wireless stereo (TWS) offering.
Flagship product
Nirvana X TWS: Blend of superior audio and health benefits
The Nirvana X TWS uses Knowles' Balanced Armature (BA) drivers and Mimi's personalized audio technology to provide an audiophile-grade listening experience.
Knowles is a global leader in designing and manufacturing BA drivers. Its drivers are used in various devices, including in-ear monitors (IEMs), TWS earphones, Bluetooth headsets, surveillance earpieces, and more.
The Nirvana X promises to combine top-tier performance, making it an ideal pick for those looking for both superior sound quality and an optimized auditory experience.
Future lineup
Sneak peek into Boat's upcoming Nirvana series
Along with the Nirvana X TWS, Boat also previewed its upcoming Nirvana product lineup for FY26 at CES 2025.
The new range features the much-awaited Nirvana Crystl, another "Made in India" product.
The company also introduced Nirvana Zenith Pro and Nirvana Ivy Pro, all set to take the TWS experience a notch higher.
However, the specifications of the new products remain a mystery as of now.
Tech partnerships
Strategic collaborations for advanced audio technology
At CES 2025, Boat emphasized its strategic partnerships with top global tech partners.
The company is integrating advanced technologies such as the Ceva RealSpace(r) spatial audio rendering engine with head tracking, Dolby Atmos for rich sound, LDAC for high-quality audio streaming, and Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society.
These innovations will deliver world-class audio experiences while putting India's engineering prowess on display.
Innovation hub
BoatLabs: The driving force behind company's success
Boat's success can be largely credited to BoatLabs, the company's in-house research and development team based out of India.
This innovation hub is critical to the design, prototyping, and development of new products.
It enables Boat to push audio tech limits while catering to global audience requirements, all without compromising on its "Made in India" promise.