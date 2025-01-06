What's the story

Apple is said to be planning a major rebranding for its next budget-friendly iPhone, formerly rumored as the iPhone SE4.

The new device, expected to launch this March or April, will reportedly be called the iPhone 16E.

This move in branding might be part of Apple's strategy to keep its product lineup fresh and appealing for its consumers.

The change will also make the device part of Apple's current range, not an entry-level device with an old design.