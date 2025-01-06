Apple to revamp iPhone SE with massive upgrades, new name
What's the story
Apple is said to be planning a major rebranding for its next budget-friendly iPhone, formerly rumored as the iPhone SE4.
The new device, expected to launch this March or April, will reportedly be called the iPhone 16E.
This move in branding might be part of Apple's strategy to keep its product lineup fresh and appealing for its consumers.
The change will also make the device part of Apple's current range, not an entry-level device with an old design.
Design shift
iPhone 16E: A departure from tradition
The iPhone 16E will ditch the traditional SE series design, which was all about solid performance in a simple package.
It will instead sport the sleek design of the iPhone 14, complete with a 6.1-inch OLED display and a notch for Face ID — a departure from Touch ID.
This will be Apple's first major design overhaul for its budget iPhone in five years, since the iPhone SE2's launch in 2020.
Tech specs
It will pack advanced hardware
The iPhone 16E will likely be powered by the A18 chip, supporting Apple Intelligence features.
It will also sport a single 48MP rear camera, a borrowed component from the iPhone 15.
Other upgrades include a USB-C port and Apple's first-ever in-house 5G modem, potentially replacing costlier Qualcomm alternatives.
These advancements make the iPhone 16E a major leap forward in Apple's budget smartphone lineup.
Cost estimates
Pricing speculation for the iPhone 16E
There is still speculation about the pricing of the iPhone 16E.
Some say it could launch at $499, but considering its advanced features and components borrowed from higher-end models like the iPhones 14 and 15, that seems ambitious.
However, cost-saving measures like using in-house modems and cheaper OLED panels from suppliers like BOE and LG could make this pricing possible.