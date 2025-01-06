How to easily snooze posts on Facebook for Android
What's the story
Tired of seeing unnecessary Facebook posts?
"Snooze" them away! This feature allows you to temporarily mute posts from specific people, pages, or groups for 30 days.
Perfect for Android users, it helps declutter your News Feed without unfollowing or unfriending anyone.
This tutorial explains how to use Snooze on Android devices, making feed management a breeze.
Snoozing process
Step-by-step guide to snoozing on Facebook
Launch the Facebook app on your Android device and scroll through your News Feed.
Locate a post from the friend, page, or group you wish to snooze.
Tap the three-dot menu icon at the top right corner of their post.
Select "Snooze [Name] for 30 days" from the dropdown menu. This option will mute their posts for 30 days.
Undo feature
Undoing an accidental snooze
Sometimes, you might accidentally snooze someone on Facebook. If this happens, there's no need to stress. You can easily reverse it:
Facebook provides a quick undo option right after snoozing.
After clicking "Snooze," a confirmation message will pop up at the bottom of your screen. Simply hit "Undo" in this message to cancel the snooze, and you'll continue seeing their posts in your feed.
Unsnoozing steps
How to unsnooze early
To unsnooze someone on Facebook before 30 days, open the app and tap the hamburger icon.
Navigate to "Settings and Privacy" > "Settings," then "Feed Preferences" > "Snooze."
Locate and select the person you want to unsnooze. Tap the clock icon next to their name to immediately lift the snooze and let their posts back into your News Feed.