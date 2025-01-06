Withings unveils Omnia, an AI-powered mirror that monitors your health
What's the story
At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Withings has unveiled its latest health tech concept, Omnia.
The futuristic device is a smart mirror that can monitor and display a range of health metrics.
It also comes with an artificial intelligence (AI) voice assistant that offers real-time feedback and could even schedule telehealth consultations with doctors.
Features
Omnia's capabilities and data integration
The Omnia smart mirror comes with a base that can evaluate weight, heart health, and metabolic health.
It can even pull in information from other health monitoring devices like smartwatches, blood pressure monitors, or even a smart bed.
The mirror's built-in AI voice assistant delivers real-time feedback and could even give you motivational pep talks or guidance.
Telemedicine
Omnia's telehealth and data sharing capabilities
Along with health feedback, the Omnia mirror could also enable virtual consultations with doctors.
Withings has said that the device could even send health data to doctors for review.
This would be in line with the growing trend of telemedicine, further making it a comprehensive health monitoring solution.
Innovation
Omnia: A culmination of health tech trends
The Omnia concept is a unique mix of a number of existing health tech trends. It features capabilities of connected smart mirrors like displaying information, making video calls, and playing sound.
The device also borrows capabilities of smart scales that measure heart rate, take EKGs, and analyze body composition.
This innovative combination is what makes Omnia stand out in the health tech industry.
Progress
Omnia's development and future prospects
Withings has clarified that Omnia isn't available for purchase yet as it is "currently in development."
The company has neither given a specific timeline for its release nor revealed its pricing details.
However, given the history of Withings successfully bringing CES launches to market, we don't think there will be a long wait before Omnia becomes available for consumers.