The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a breakthrough in its Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment.

As per the agency, cowpea seeds sent to space as part of the experiment have sprouted and developed their first leaves, onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform.

The development was shared by ISRO on social media, along with an image of the same.