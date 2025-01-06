ISRO's plant experiment sprouts first leaves in space
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a breakthrough in its Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment.
As per the agency, cowpea seeds sent to space as part of the experiment have sprouted and developed their first leaves, onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform.
The development was shared by ISRO on social media, along with an image of the same.
Germination success
Cowpea seeds germinate in microgravity
Earlier, ISRO had reported that the cowpea seeds sent to space had germinated under microgravity conditions. The process took place within just four days of the mission's launch. Sprouting of these seeds marked another significant step in ISRO's ongoing research into plant growth in space.
Experiment details
CROPS experiment: A study of plant growth in space
The CROPS experiment, which is being conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), involves growing eight cowpea seeds in a controlled environment.
This study is part of a broader platform that will improve ISRO's ability to grow and sustain plant life in extraterrestrial environments.
The experiment will demonstrate seed germination and sustenance of plant growth till the two-leaf stage in microgravity.
Monitoring process
ISRO's monitoring system for plant growth
The cowpea seeds are kept in a closed-box setup with active thermal control to provide the right conditions for growth.
ISRO has also taken passive measurements like camera imaging, oxygen and carbon dioxide concentrations, relative humidity, temperature, as well as soil moisture monitoring for plant growth.
These measures will provide valuable data on how plants adapt and grow in space.
Future implications
ISRO Chairman highlights significance of successful experiment
ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath highlighted how this successful experiment could affect future space missions such as Gaganyaan and the proposed Indian space station (Bharatiya Antariksha Station).
He said, "It is very exciting to see life sprouting on the Bharatiya Space Lab. This cowpea germination test is the maiden attempt to try and understand, through our own experiments, how life works in space."