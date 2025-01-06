#CES2025: Meet Aurzen ZIP, world's first tri-fold pocket projector
What's the story
Entertainment technology company Aurzen has unveiled its revolutionary tri-fold portable projector at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.
The device, dubbed Aurzen ZIP, is being touted as the world's first pocket-sized tri-fold projector.
It comes with a compact design that lets users carry it around in their pockets with ease. Take a look at its features.
Tech specs
ZIP's display and connectivity options
The Aurzen ZIP packs the world's smallest digital light processing (DLP) microchip (0.16-inch), allowing it to project in 720p with its slim optical engine.
It can project images between 20-inch to a maximum of 80-inch.
Plus, it also provides direct connectivity to smartphones to stream short-form videos from Instagram or YouTube, or watch your own photos and videos.
The projector packs a 5,000mAh battery, delivering up to 1.5 hours of playback. It also supports 24W Type-C charging.
User experience
Unique design and advanced features
The unique tri-fold design of the ZIP not only makes it portable but also serves as a built-in stand for watching movies.
It packs advanced features like Wi-Fi-free AirLink Mirroring, ToF Real-Time Auto Focus, and a Vertical Full-Screen Mode for mobile-first content.
All these features make the ZIP capable of turning any space into a cinematic experience while maintaining unmatched portability.
Future prospects
Recognition and crowdfunding plans
The ZIP has been recognized among the CES 2025 Innovation Awards honorees, which speaks volumes about its high-end features and superior design.
Aurzen has also launched a Kickstarter campaign for early supporters keen on owning this groundbreaking tri-fold projector.
The company has not yet announced a release date for the product but is using crowdfunding to finance mass production.