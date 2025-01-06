The Aurzen ZIP packs the world's smallest digital light processing (DLP) microchip (0.16-inch), allowing it to project in 720p with its slim optical engine.

It can project images between 20-inch to a maximum of 80-inch.

Plus, it also provides direct connectivity to smartphones to stream short-form videos from Instagram or YouTube, or watch your own photos and videos.

The projector packs a 5,000mAh battery, delivering up to 1.5 hours of playback. It also supports 24W Type-C charging.