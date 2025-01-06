L'Oreal's new gadget identifies most effective ingredients for your skin
What's the story
L'Oreal has unveiled its latest beauty gadget, the Cell BioPrint, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The innovative device can analyze your skin type and offer personalized advice on how to fight signs of aging.
The technology behind this gadget comes from a collaboration with NanoEntek, a Korean start-up that specializes in biofluid-reading chips.
Functionality
How does the Cell BioPrint work?
The Cell BioPrint works by analyzing a facial tape strip that users place on their cheek.
The strip is then soaked in a buffer solution and placed in a cartridge for analysis.
Once the sample is processed, the device takes images of the user's face as they respond to short questions regarding skin concerns and aging.
Proteomics
Unique approach to skin analysis
The Cell BioPrint uses proteomics, a technique that studies protein structure and function from biological samples.
With this, the device can determine how well your skin is aging.
On the basis of this assessment, it gives personalized tips on improving skin appearance and predicts how responsive your skin could be to certain skincare ingredients.
Information
Potential in predicting future skin issues
L'Oreal also hints that the Cell BioPrint could even predict future cosmetic issues before they arise. For example, it could predict if your skin is prone to hyperpigmentation or enlarged pores. This could be useful in managing skincare proactively.
Personalization
Cell BioPrint's role in personalized skincare
With Cell BioPrint, the company hopes to leverage science to demystify the confusing world of skincare.
It promises to offer personalized advice based on your biology, a major advancement in the field of beauty tech.
L'Oreal promises the device is easy to use and can conduct its analysis in just five minutes, enabling users to monitor changes and progress over time.