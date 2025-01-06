ISRO postpones SpaDeX satellites docking to January 9
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the docking of its SpaDeX mission, now scheduled for January 9.
Originally set for January 7, this critical experiment aims to demonstrate India's capabilities in satellite docking technology, a significant milestone for the country's space ambitions.
The delay was announced in a statement from ISRO but the space agency did not provide specific reasons for the adjustment.
Docking process
A carefully orchestrated sequence
The SpaDeX mission, which stands for Space Docking Experiment, involves two small satellites: "Chaser" and "Target."
These satellites were launched on December 30, and have been maneuvering in low Earth orbit to prepare for this pioneering docking attempt.
They were initially separated by some 20km, but are now slowly closing that gap with careful maneuvers.
M Sankaran, Director at the UR Rao Satellite Centre, said the onboard propulsion systems will be fired to reduce this distance for a successful docking.
Satellite link
Communication and coordination
The docking process involves a lot of coordination. The satellites will communicate through an inter-satellite radio frequency link when they come within five kilometers of each other.
This will allow them to share critical information about their positions and orientations, which is critical for the final approach.
The docking mechanism, in itself, is designed to do a "hugging" action, making sure the two spacecrafts connect securely.
Mission significance
Years of research and development
The SpaDeX mission is not merely a technical demonstration but years of research and development. The concept goes back to 1989, but gained momentum after project approval in 2016.
Extensive testing has been done to validate the docking mechanisms and sensors needed for this operation.
Successful completion of SpaDeX mission would not just showcase India's growing prowess in space tech but also pave the way for future endeavors like satellite servicing and the establishment of Bharatiya Antariksha Station.