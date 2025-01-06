What's the story

Taiwan-based Olight has showcased its innovative product Ostation X at the CES 2025 show in Las Vegas.

Ostation X is a 3-in-1 smart battery charger, tester, and organizer that is designed for rechargeable AA and AAA Ni-MH batteries.

The device is available on Kickstarter and carries a price tag of $99 (around ₹8,500).