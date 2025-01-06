This device charges, tests, organizes your AA and AAA batteries
What's the story
Taiwan-based Olight has showcased its innovative product Ostation X at the CES 2025 show in Las Vegas.
Ostation X is a 3-in-1 smart battery charger, tester, and organizer that is designed for rechargeable AA and AAA Ni-MH batteries.
The device is available on Kickstarter and carries a price tag of $99 (around ₹8,500).
Features
A versatile device for rechargeable batteries
The Ostation X can hold 32/36 rechargeable AA/AAA Ni-MH batteries. It provides automatic charging and storage facilities, making it convenient for the user.
The device also has a charging speed that is double than that of regular chargers (charging batteries in groups of four within two hours), making it an ideal solution for users with high battery consumption requirements.
Safety measures
Ostation X ensures safety with 8-layer protection
Along with being efficient and convenient, the Ostation X also focuses on user safety. The device comes with an 8-layer protection system to avoid any risk of hazards while using it.
There's also an intelligent detection algorithm for precise analysis of the batteries.
Olight's Kickstarter campaign for the Ostation X drew a whopping 5,845 backers. These supporters pledged a total of $1,142,494 (around ₹9.8 crore) to help bring this project to life.